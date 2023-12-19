ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A teacher at Arlington Catholic High School has resigned amid allegations of “inappropriate contact” made towards students at the school, according to 7NEWS sources.

Sharing a letter that went out to parents on Tuesday, a source described how a teacher submitted their resignation as police investigate the matter.

The letter, referring to the case as an “incident,” described how the allegations were brought forward last week before class and detailed inappropriate contact made towards students by a teaching staff member.

“On Thursday, December 14, allegations were brought forward before school regarding inappropriate contact from a member of the teaching staff towards students,” the letter stated. “The students had reported the activity to a teacher/teachers after school the previous day, and, as mandated reporters, they notified the administration.”

Following the allegations being made, the letter described how the teacher involved was placed on administrative leave that morning and was escorted out of the building before they later submitted their resignation.

It also stated how the administration immediately began an internal investigation that remains ongoing, and that Arlington police were also notified that Thursday and launched their own investigation.

“Our priority is to ensure a safe learning environment for the entire ACHS/SAS community,” the letter continued. “We are proud of our faculty members who promptly and without hesitation brought this incident to the Administration. All members of our community take seriously their role to protect our students and the school community as a whole.”

Arlington police confirmed to 7NEWS that the department was aware of the allegations involving an Arlington Catholic employee and that an investigation was active and ongoing. No additional details were released.

The entire letter can be read below:

We need to share with you some information about an incident at Arlington Catholic High School.

On Thursday, December 14, allegations were brought forward before school regarding inappropriate contact from a member of the teaching staff towards students. The students had reported the activity to a teacher/teachers after school the previous day, and, as mandated reporters, they notified the administration.

The administration promptly began an internal investigation, which remains ongoing.

Arlington Police were notified on Thursday, and they are investigating as well. The legal department at the Archdiocese was also immediately informed of this situation.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave Thursday morning and was escorted from the building. They submitted their resignation later Thursday morning.

Our priority is to ensure a safe learning environment for the entire ACHS/SAS community. We are proud of our faculty members who promptly and without hesitation brought this incident to the Administration. All members of our community take seriously their role to protect our students and the school community as a whole.

Please respect the privacy of those affected by this situation. We ask that you exercise the Christian virtues of prudence and charity by refraining from discussing individual circumstances through conversations or social media.

