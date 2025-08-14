SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - 7NEWS Sources says one person is dead and one person is hurt after a landscaping truck hit a live wire in Salem, New Hampshire.

The incident took place near Route 28 by the Service Credit Union.

Police are on scene investigating and they ask people to avoid the area at this time.

