TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency remained on scene Tuesday night after an incident left four police officers injured in Taunton, sources told 7NEWS.

Of the officers who were injured, sources said one was stabbed in the face and taken to a Boston area hospital. At least one other officer was also taken to a hospital, according to sources.

Sources said one person was in custody as of Tuesday night.

No further information was immediately available about the injured officers, the circumstances surrounding the incident or the person who was in custody.

Officers had two houses blocked off, in the meantime, near the intersection of West Britannia Street and Thomas Street in Taunton around 9 p.m.

Numerous law enforcement personnel remained on scene.

Shortly before 9 p.m., crews could be seen taking a sedan away from the area on a flatbed tow truck.

