BOSTON (WHDH) - According to Live Nation, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Shakira, Jason Aldean, and Brooks & Dunn performances scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Fenway Park have been canceled.

Live Nation says refunds will be available at your point of purchase.

Sources tell 7NEWS the cancellations are due to a safety issue with the stage.

The city’s inspectional services department needed to sign off on the structure and saw something that was a safety concern.

Sources say the cancellations are not linked to any security concern.

