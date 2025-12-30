METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in Methuen Monday night, according to 7NEWS sources.

Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide after a person was found unresponsive in a home on Lyndale Avenue, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Methuen Chief of Police Scott McNamara.

Neighbors said they were upset as they waited for more information from police.

No other details were immediately available.

