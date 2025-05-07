DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation was launched at Dover-Sherborn Middle School after inappropriate images were circulated between middle school age boys, according to 7NEWS sources.

Sources tell 7NEWS that a male student collected images of female students in the district that were publicly available, then shared those photos along with naked photos of women’s bodies without faces with other male students.

It is not believed that any of those naked pictures are of students, but they were shared along with legitimate student picutres.

The superintendent says the activities took place off school grounds and not during school hours.

The district notified the parents of students involved and gave them the opportunity to file formal complaints.

Support services were made available as well. These actions have parents talking.

“It’s definitely disturbing, but it reinforces my decisions as a parent to not provide my kids with smartphones, not give them that technology to use, and to educate them about those dangers,” said a mother in the district.

“I think they should just investigate and see how far it goes. It might’ve just been a silly thing that these kids were doing. I mean, silly things still do have consequences, but, I don’t know. Maybe a strict warning to the boys,” said another mother in the district.

Superintendent Elizabeth McCoy released a statement, saying in part, “We take very seriously our responsibility to protect the safety and due process rights of every student in our schools. District officials have taken appropriate action throughout this process to adhere to federal, state and district policies and protocols and will continue to do so.”

