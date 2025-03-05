BOYLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Boylston, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

At around 10 a.m., troopers responded to a home on Central Street for reports of gunshots, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

“Its pretty crazy,” said Alex Peckham, who lives near the scene. “Being in Boylston, its pretty quiet, so, you don’t expect stuff like that.”

Initially, police posted on social media that they were looking for an “armed and dangerous man” who had left the area.

“Well, at first I was thinking, ‘can I just lock up and close?’ Because that’s all I needed. Was someone coming in here? Right?” said Boylston Deli Owner Lyn Ciunci.

A reverse 9-1-1 call came in, a recording of the answering machine saying, “Boylston police department has informed town officials that there is no threat or danger to the community, however motorists are strongly urged to avoid the area.”

7NEWS Sources say no police were hurt but some officers are being treated for stress.

Officials say there is no threat to the public at this time.

