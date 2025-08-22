WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police swarmed a Worcester neighborhood Friday after shots rang out on Strathmore Road around 8 a.m. The scene was captured on home security cameras.

According to 7NEWS Sources, a federal agent shot a suspect while serving a search warrant.

“I heard a few pops, one, two, three, like in a row,” Maureen Wrixon said.

“I just said ‘hit the floor’ because it sounded so close,” Barbara Jee said.

Neighbors say police were on scene within minutes, quick to shut down the entire street.

Officers were soon joined by police detectives.

“I heard arguing down the street and then the next thing I heard was somebody saying ‘I will shoot you,'” Gary Jee said. “And then I heard what appeared to be five shots go off.”

Officers were seen scrambling into a nearby yard yelling and keeping close tabs on the back of a house.

Bullets pierced an SUV windshield. Clothing and evidence markers were scattered across the street.

“You could smell the gun powder from our window,” Gary Jee said.

Witnesses say they watched a man, seemingly alert, be loaded on a stretcher and be taken away by an ambulance.

The person taken to the hospital is in stable condition and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)