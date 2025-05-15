BOSTON (WHDH) - According to 7NEWS Sources, a city employee, who runs the office of police accountability, is accused of assaulting a police officer.

According to court paperwork, officers arrived at a home in Boston for a domestic disturbance call.

Prosecutors say Marwa Khudaynazar and her boyfriend had been arguing. They say she called 9-1-1 after he allegedly took her keys and wouldn’t let her leave.

Her boyfriend told police that she assaulted him.

Khudaynazar told police she did not live in the apartment, according to officials. They asked her to leave as they arrested her boyfriend.

Police say she was slurring her words and admitted to drinking. Police also say she told them she worked for the mayor’s office.

Prosecutors say she refused to leave and refused to let an officer out the door.

According to court documents, “the caller then ripped her hand out of Officer Santana’s hand and pushed Officer Santana’s right hand and proceeded to strike Officer Santana on the chest.”

Sources tell 7NEWS that Khudaynazar currently serves as the Chief of Staff for Boston’s Office of Police Accountability.

The office is a civilian body that investigates complaints of misconduct by the Boston police department.

Both Khudaynazar and her boyfriend face charges in connection to the incident.

7NEWS reached out to the mayor’s office for comment but has not received a response at this time.

