READING, Mass. (WHDH) – Sources tell 7News that authorities are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Reading.

Police are on the scene of a gas station on Main Street. Sources say police responded Saturday evening to a residence above or adjacent to the gas station.

An incident began inside a residence and somehow ended up outside. Sources tell 7News a suspect was shot and killed.

The scene was extremely still extremely active as of 7 p.m. Saturday.

Additional details were not immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)