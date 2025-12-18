BOSTON (WHDH) - According to 7NEWS sources, Investigators have not ruled out link between Brown University shooting and Brookline shooting.

Two students died and several were hospitalized Saturday after a mass shooting at Brown University. An initial person of interest was taken into custody.

Police renewed their search after releasing a person of interest Sunday once they determined the evidence pointed elsewhere. Meanwhile, details began to emerge about the students who were shot.

Providence police have released several images of a new person of interest regarding the shooting at Brown University, as well as images of another person they sought to identify who was in proximity of the person of interest.

Police responded to a report of gunshots just after 8:30 Monday night on Gibbs Street. When officers arrived, they said they found a victim who had been shot multiple times in the front foyer.

The victim, identified as Nuno F.G. Loureiro, 47, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased Tuesday morning. Investigators said the gunman took off from the scene.

Loureiro was a current MIT faculty member in the departments of Nuclear Science & Engineering and Physics, as well as the Director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center. In a statement, a spokesperson for MIT said, “Our deepest sympathies are with his family, students, colleagues, and all those who are grieving. Focused outreach and conversations are taking place within our community to offer care and support for those who knew Prof. Loureiro, and a message will be shared with our wider community.”

