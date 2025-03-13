LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - According to 7NEWS Sources, a Lowell firefighter was arrested on child sex abuse material and sex trafficking charges.

According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, David Silva was arraigned in Wrentham District Court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to possession of child sex abuse materials, posing or exhibiting a child in the nude, and trafficking a person under 18 for sexual servitude.

The DA’s office says Silva was set free on $25,000 cash bail and is ordered to stay away and have no contact with the alleged victim, witnesses, and have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18. He is also prohibited from using social media.

When asked about Silva’s arrest, Lowell City Manager Thomas Golden said, “This is a personnel matter that I can’t comment about at this time.”

The incident is still under investigation, and Silva is set to reappear in court on April 1.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)