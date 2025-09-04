WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an alleged incendiary device was found outside of an ATM on Mishawum Road in Woburn.

Sources tell 7NEWS the device was believed to have been placed near the Eastern Bank ATM around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Sources say police were called when it was found around 9 a.m. The device did explode and no arrests have been made at this time.

No injuries were reported as Woburn police and the FBI investigate.

