REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - 7News sources said a man was shot in the head in Revere Friday night.

A neighbor told 7News he heard what sounded like gunfire near Floyd Street.

Police sealed off a portion of the street Friday evening. Fire crews and EMTs were also seen, along with an ambulance.

No additional information was immediately available.

