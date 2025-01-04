REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - 7News sources said a man was shot in the head in Revere Friday night.

A neighbor told 7News he heard what sounded like gunfire near Floyd Street.

Police sealed off a portion of the street Friday evening. Fire crews and EMTs were also seen, along with an ambulance.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

