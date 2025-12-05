BOSTON (WHDH) - The Museum of Science in Boston was evacuated Friday after a person went into the Cambridge Police Department and claimed they placed a bomb inside the museum, according to 7NEWS sources.

The building was immediately evacuated and law enforcement officers swept the building floor by floor with K9’s in a search for any devices.

Following the search, 7NEWS sources said no devices were found and the building was given the all clear.

There is an event planned at the museum tonight, and 7NEWS sources say state police will be on hand for extra security.

No other details were immediately available.

