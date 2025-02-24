DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Judge Beverly Cannone made it clear that she wants the defense to explain what kind of contact it had with expert witnesses on accident reconstruction, who testified in the first trial and were originally hired by the federal government.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan told Cannone that last June, during the first trial, the defense informed the court that the two witnesses were basically off limits to both the commonwealth and the defense.

“It was specifically outlined and ruled that they could not prep with us for trial,” said Brennan.

Brennan informed Cannone that expert witness Daniel Wolfe provided the defense with an outline of questions and answers and that there were strategy tips written in the margins of the outline.

“The commonwealth did not have the luxury, the privilege, did not even know, that there was an outline, that was being disseminated by this completely independent witness, that took no side other than the truth,” said Brennan.

Brennan also noted that experts presented the defense with an invoice for nearly $24,000. Jackson told 7NEWS the defense did not pay the experts.

Meanwhile, Cannone ruled on a slew of defense requests Monday. She denied a motion to obtain a confidential state police internal affairs report on homicide detective Michael Proctor.

Cannone decided the state is not obligated under the law to turn videos, reports, and transcripts of the Proctor investigation over to the Read defense team.

Cannone also noted the state has agreed to give the defense emails and texts sent by police to witnesses, including Chris Albert, whose brother owned the home where victim John O’Keefe was found dead in the yard in 2022.

