EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - According to 7NEWS Sources, there was an officer involved shooting in Everett near Encore Casino Thursday afternoon.

Everett police say they attempted to pull over a stolen car from Medford when the suspect crashed the car on Broadway in front of Encore Casino.

Sources say the suspect involved got out of his car and approached a garbage truck in the area.

Cell phone video shows the man armed and forced a trash employee out of a garbage truck and taking off with with the truck.

Shots were fired a short time later and the suspect involved was taken to Mass General Hospital, according to sources.

There was concern that the garbage truck was leaking diesel fuel, leading to several response crews to come and investigate.

At this time, Lower Broadway is closed and is expected to be closed for some time for hazmat cleanup, according to police.

The Middlesex County District Attorney is now investigating. Roads near Encore Casino have been shutdown amid the investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

