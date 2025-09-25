SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to Saugus parking lot Wednesday night after receiving a report of a person shot, according to 7NEWS sources.

Witnesses told 7NEWS two men got into a fist fight in a parking lot on Lincoln Street before one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other in the leg.

The 48-year-old gunman has a license to carry, and was arrested at the scene, according to 7NEWS sources.

The victim is in serious condition.

Police are investigating the situation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)