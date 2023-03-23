MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a suspect(s) after a patrol rifle and ammunition were stolen from a Massachusetts State Police cruiser, according to 7NEWS sources.
Sources say the theft occurred overnight in Malden and that the weapon and ammo were seized from a locked compartment inside the cruiser.
State police are currently investigating throughout the area. No further details have been released yet.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)