MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a suspect(s) after a patrol rifle and ammunition were stolen from a Massachusetts State Police cruiser, according to 7NEWS sources.

Sources say the theft occurred overnight in Malden and that the weapon and ammo were seized from a locked compartment inside the cruiser.

State police are currently investigating throughout the area. No further details have been released yet.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox