LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - According to 7NEWS Sources, a trash truck struck two people, killing one on Tuesday morning.

Sources say the truck was backing up and ran over a person who appeared to have been sleeping on a mattress. The victim then became trapped underneath the truck.

The area was sealed off for hours while firefighters performed a technical recovery, using airbags to lift the truck off the victim.

The state police truck team responded to the scene and investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the area.

The truck driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

“I understand accidents happen all the time,” Sera Davenport said, a local resident. “I’ve never driven a garbage truck, I’m sure it’s very difficult.”

“For me it’s a neighbor, a friend, a sibling, a parent, a brother, a loved one, you know?” a resident said. “This is why we need to pull together as a community so it doesn’t happen.”

