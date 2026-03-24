WESTMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police swarmed a scene in Westminster Monday after a reported officer-involved shooting, which 7NEWS sources said led to the shot individual being taken to the hospital.

Officials went in and out of a home as part of an hours-long investigation Monday night.

The interaction occurred just after 5 p.m. on South Ashburnham Road. Sources said the suspect was hit twice and taken to Leominster Hospital.

That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not said what brought them to the home in the first place.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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