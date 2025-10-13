WOODS HOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Sources tell 7NEWS emergency crews pulled a person from the water near Woods Hole Monday afternoon.
The Coast Guard was called when that person reportedly fell overboard on a ferry from Martha’s Vineyard, according to 7NEWS sources. There was a large emergency response in the area.
It’s not yet clear what led to the person falling overboard, and officials have not yet provided an update on their condition.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
