CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot at a Chelsea High School football game Wednesday night, according to 7NEWS sources.

Witnesses told 7NEWS the shooting occurred after the game between the Chelsea and East Boston High School football teams had concluded shortly before 8 p.m. The winning trophy was being presented when witnesses said a fight broke out on the field’s sideline, and the sound of what appeared to be a gunshot was captured on cellphone camera.

“When I looked up, I looked to my right and to my left, and I just saw everybody running. I’m just looking, I saw everyone just running,” one witness said.

Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene.

The victim was taken to Mass General Hospital. No word on their condition.

The shooting is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)