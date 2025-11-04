BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a deadly crash in Belmont on Tuesday.

According to 7NEWS sources, someone driving a moped has died after crashing into an SUV at Fairview Avenue and Stults Road.

Sources said the crash happened just before 9 a.m. and Belmont police had been pursuing the moped prior to the crash.

The pursuit was terminated and people in the area say the moped went through a stop sign at the time of the crash, sources said.

The driver of the moped was pronounced dead and the woman driving the SUV was taken to the hospital as well.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

