SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury man was arrested and is accused of making a series of bomb threats over social media against an Everett City Councilor.

Scott Merchant, 36, was charged with bomb/terroristic threats and a threat to commit a crime.

7NEWS Sources tell 7NEWS that officials executed a search warrant and spent the morning hours investigating the threats online. The threats included the use of firearms and explosives.

An investigation into the case is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)