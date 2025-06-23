REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - According to 7NEWS Sources, a state trooper was hit on Revere Beach Boulevard and is injured.

State police have responded and taped off the area.

Officials are asking commuters to avoid the area at this time.

SKY 7 HD was overhead at the scene, showing a motorcycle down on the road. Sources say someone on the motorcycle hit the trooper.

“I saw an officer on the ground right in the street,” said Harry Shekhel, a witness. “And from what I could tell, he was in really, really bad shape. He wasn’t moving. And somebody said he was bleeding from his head… From what I understand, that officer was hit by a motorcycle.. Full tilt.”

Details are limited and 7NEWS is working to learn more.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

