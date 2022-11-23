NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Following an investigation across parts of southern New Hampshire, 7NEWS sources say an arrest has been made in Nashua after two suspicious deaths were reported earlier in the day.

Part of Auburn Street was sectioned off by police tape around noon Wednesday, where state and local police could be seen investigating near Beard Street.

Details on what led up to the arrest have not yet been released, but 7NEWS sources said the person arrested in the city was wanted in connection with two deaths in the area of Lyndeborough.

The office of Attorney General John Formella previously said officials were responding to the town Wednesday morning, which is north of Milford and Wilton.

At the same time, south of that, police in Brookline, NH, were investigating a shooting on Route 13, though info on that case and how it may be connected has also not yet been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)