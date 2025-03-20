The family of Needham native Suni Williams says they’re thrilled she’s back on Earth.

7NEWS was able to catch up with Suni’s sister and mother.

Suni returned on Tuesday after an extended trip to the International Space Station.

“I thought she wasn’t going to come back until April,” said Suni’s mother Bonnie. “So, March is good. We’re happy.”

Bonnie and Dina, Suni’s sister, say it was difficult being away from her for so long.

“Well, for me, Christmas wasn’t as fun,” said Dina, laughing. “We usually have a lot of fun.”

Even though Suni wasn’t there in person, Dina was still able to share some Christmas joy with her sister.

“We ended up doing a project where we had Christmas carols, and we divided it up amongst our friends and family, and we all sang a piece. NASA stitched it together, so she ended up getting a bunch of Christmas carols in that way,” said Dina.

Suni’s family weren’t the only ones awaiting her safe return. People around the world sent prayers and held watch parties during her descent.

“I’m kind of blown away, that everyone in the world, almost, knows about her and is praying for her or thinking about her,” said Bonnie. “I just want to thank everyone for their support and love for her.”

While it may take a while for her to fully re-adjust to life on Earth, her family says they couldn’t be happier to have her back home.

The two say they plan on visiting Suni in Houston as she recovers from her extended stay in space.

