BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the 7NEWS team were out at Martin’s Park on Friday to help with a beautification effort at a Seaport District park in member of the marathon bombing’s youngest victim.

“I think it’s beautiful,” downtown resident Matt Conway said of the Martin’s Park cleanup. “It really is.”

Conway lives close to the park and said he loves visiting with his daughter Lenny.

Hannah Love, a marathon runner from Scotland, said the park is a must see for her family.

“The kids absolutely love the park,” she said. “So, as soon as we said we were coming back to Boston, we had to come back to this park.”

7’s Julliana Mazza was one of the volunteers planting flowers and handing out daffodils at Martin’s Park Friday. The flowers represent a new marathon symbol that has signified hope and resilience since the bombing ten years ago.

“It’s our hope that, when people in the community see these daffodils, that they are renewed with a sense of hope and this idea of kind of moving on to better days ahead,” said Gary Croteau of the Marathon Daffodil Project.

Martin’s Park also hosts special events all year long, one of many projects that the Richards family has sponsored to make their son’s memory a powerful force for good.

“They’ve had so many very big projects and all of them to their core are so meaningful, not just for the memory of Martin but also really just for the city,” said Sierra Rothberg of the Friends of Martin’s Park. “Everyone really benefits for what they’ve created.”

