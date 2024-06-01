HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the 7NEWS team and hundreds of other riders are hitting the road Saturday for the Best Buddies Challenge, a bike ride to raise money for the organization.

Best Buddies is a non-profit group with the goal to build bridges for those living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It was all started by one man — part of a new generation of Kennedys giving back.

Bike riding from Boston to Hyannis Port is a labor of love for Anthony Shriver.

“It’s a great way to celebrate inclusion and acceptance and highlight the talents of people with intellectual disabilities,” Shriver said.

An idea born in his college dorm room more than 30 years ago has blossomed into Best Buddies. The global charity helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities land jobs and enjoy fuller lives.

“It’s the first time they’ve ever had a job, and they walk up to you and go, ‘You know, I finally feel like I count — that I’m part of a community.’ It just feels like a billion dollars. You can’t put a price on that,” Shriver said.

Shriver’s mom founded the Special Olympics. Now he’s working to move that special mission forward.

“I launched this event 25 years ago with my mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, who was such a force of nature for people with intellectual and development disabilities. Really transformed the landscape for them and transformed the lives for people with special needs in so many different ways,” Shriver said.

Shriver and his mother were inspired by Rosemary Kennedy — Anthony’s aunt and the sister of a president. She lived with intellectual disabilities.

“I think she was really the impetus for all of this,” Shriver said. “And I think she inspired my mother, she inspired President Kennedy, and which is why God makes no mistakes, you know, he puts everybody on the planet for special reason and so many things have happened as a result of her life and a result of her inspiring energy.”

7News is proud to partner with Best Buddies. It’s a relationship forged by the late owner of our station, Ed Ansin.

“He was first and foremost a great friend, had a giant heart. He cared. He thought he was super blessed beyond comprehension with incredible treasure. He wanted to share that treasure with his community,” Shriver said. “And I think he shared that with his kids. All his kids have stepped up big time.”

Hundreds of riders are biking up to 100 miles in the organization’s biggest fundraiser.

If you would like to donate, you can visit bestbuddieschallenge.org.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)