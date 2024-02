Our 7NEWS team is located throughout Massachusetts today bringing you the latest updates on the storm. Check out their latest reports below:

— Steve Cooper in Sandwich —

— Mari Salazar in Bridgewater —

— Kimberly Bookman in Worcester —

— Jonathan Hall in Scituate —

— Dan Hausle in Lakeville —

— Oliva Michael in Plymouth —

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)