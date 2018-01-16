(WHDH) — A new feature inside the Google Arts and Culture app is going viral, matching your selfie to historical artwork.

The feature “Is your portrait in a museum?” analyzes your photo while pulling from Google’s digital collection of artworks from museums around the world.

Members of 7News Today in New England tried the app out to find their fine art doppelganger.

Anchor Nicole Oliverio

Anchor Kris Anderson

Reporter Jennifer Eagan

Meteorologist Wren Clair

Traffic Reporter Alaina Pinto

