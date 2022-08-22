BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - With the Orange Line shut down for a month, commuters should brace for added traffic on all sides of the Orange Line.

7NEWS’s Marshall Hook shared with viewers the trouble spots to look out for.

In particular, commuters should be aware of the bookends of the Orange Line: Route 1 and I-93, as well as the Fellsway, that tracks along the Orange Line route. Particular trouble spots include the Fellsway at Route 16, Sullivan Square, Leverett Circle and Charles Circle.

On the Monday morning commute, traffic was already building near Sullivan Square, including from the shuttle buses replacing the Orange Line. Commuters also ran into delays on Route 1 as they neared the city over the Tobin Bridge.

