SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) – Nick Evans, the 17-year-old who got the chance to play with The Killers at Boston Calling, now has a drum set of his own thanks to stranger’s generosity.

Pat Casey saw the 7News story about Evans in May, where the Cohasset teen hopped on stage to play with his favorite band.

Evans spent a month preparing for his big moment but had to practice at school because he didn’t have his own drum set.

Casey, who has played drums for more than 50 years, decided to give the teen one of his sets. Evans drove up to Salem, New Hampshire Saturday to pick it up.

Evans said he hopes to one day get good enough to become a national act and give a big break to another aspiring musician.

