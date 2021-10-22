BOSTON (WHDH) - It is a dream come true for a 20-year-old Boston man living with Autism.

Longtime fan Khalil Liburd is getting the chance to attend his first Patriots game this Sunday thanks to some kind-hearted 7NEWS viewers Jeff and Anne Beauvais.

The Beauvais’ donated the tickets after seeing Liburd and his mom Kasten in a story that aired earlier this month after he wandered away from home.

The Boston Police Department made sure he got back safely and gifted him with a Patriots helmet before making him promise not to venture out on his own again.

After seeing his devotion to the team, the Beauvais’ reached out to 7NEWS right away to get in touch with the family.

“The minute you called, I was like I could do something nice for somebody and they can enjoy it as much as I can,” said Jeff. “I got all teary-eyed.”

When he first heard the good news, Liburd said he was excited.

The couple even made sure he and his mom had some new swag to show off in the stands and presented the pair with new Pats hats.

Liburd’s mom said that the kind acts from both the Boston police and the Beauvais have been overwhelming and Liburd said he is ready to suit up should the Patriots need him come game time.

“I’m playing,” he said.

“He’s already said he wants to throw the ball with the team if they allow him,” mom added.

The Patriots organization also reached out and will be escorting the pair to the Hall of Fame on Saturday.

