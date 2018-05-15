7’s Adam Williams and Kim Khazei prepare for Best Buddies Challenge

BOSTON (WHDH) — 7’s Adam Williams and Kim Khazei are gearing up for this year’s Best Buddies Challenge, a 100-mile bike ride from Boston to Hyannis Port to support the Best Buddies Organization. 7News is a proud sponsor of the Best Buddies Challenge.

While Adam is a veteran of the Best Buddies Challenge, this is Kim’s first ride. The 7News anchors took a trip to Wheelworks to get the right gear, including bike shoes, helmets, and their bicycles.

The Best Buddies Challenge starts in Boston and ends in Hyannisport. There are different routes for 30 miles, 50 miles, and the full 100-mile ride.

All the money raised in the ride goes to Best Buddies, a charity that helps create friendships and employment for those living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. To donate to the 7News team, click here.

