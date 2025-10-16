CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The YWCA Cambridge branch hosted its 30th annual Tribute to Outstanding Women Wednesday night, with 7NEWS’ Amaka Ubaka emceeing the event.

The organization is the oldest and largest women’s movement, providing services for women and their families in the community through programs including educational and employment classes for women, teen clubs, community dialogue groups to discuss race relations, child care centers, a youth resource center, and aquatics programming.

Wednesday’s event paid tribute to five women from across the city, including Cambridge Mayor E. Denise Simmons.

“Mayor E. Denise Simmons is widely known as the first Black, openly lesbian mayor in the United States,” said Ubaka during the event. “Trailblazing achievement that cemented her place in our civic history.”

The Cambridge branch of the YWCA’s mission is to help eliminate racism and empower women throughout the city.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)