BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Marathon Bombing survivors and 7’s Amaka Ubaka were on hand for a volunteer event at Boston’s Shriners Children’s Hospital on Friday ahead of One Boston Day.

The Webb Norden Foundation and 7NEWS provided art supplies to the hospital, which were used by some recovering burn victims to express themselves through art.

“We fully understand what these kids are going through and we have so much support from this amazing city and we wanted to pay it forward and put a smile on their faces,” said Jacqui Webb, of the Webb Norden Foundation, who survived the bombing in 2013.

Paul Warden agreed, saying, “That’s why we started the foundation, to help young kids and put a smile on their faces like people put a smile on ours.”

Learn more about the Webb Norden Foundation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)