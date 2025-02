BOSTON (WHDH) - 7’s Amaka Ubaka read to students at a Dorchester school Tuesday in honor of Black History Month.

She sat down with children at Saint John Paul II Lower Mills Campus to read books that honor the contributions of the Black community.

Ubaka also spoke to them about what it’s like to be a television reporter and anchor.

