WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - 7’s own Amaka Ubaka was the 2023 commencement speaker at Regis College in Weston on Saturday.

“You represent the very best of the American Dream,” Ubaka said during her speech. “The idea that your future is yours to write.”

Ubaka was also awarded an honorary doctorate for her accomplishments in journalism and contributions to the community. She urged the graduates to find ways to put their accomplishments in the classroom into practice.

