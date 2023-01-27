WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - 7NEWS Today in New England Anchor Amaka Ubaka has been selected by Regis College to be the recipient of an honorary degree and nominated by students to deliver the Class of 2023 Commencement address in May.

Named one of Boston magazine’s most influential people in 2022, Ubaka has been honored with two Emmy awards for Outstanding Morning Newscast. She joined 7NEWS as a reporter in 2016 and previously worked in Orlando, Florida; Omaha, Nebraska; and northern California.

Of Nigerian-American descent, Amaka’s name means “beautiful” in one of the many languages spoken in Africa’s most populous country.

She received a Presidential Award in 2018 for being a role model for Igbo children by the Igbo Organization of New England. She is passionate about community engagement and has served as an emcee for several charities including Project Hope, YWCA Cambridge, International Institute of New England, Rosie’s Place, and The One Mission Buzz Off. Ubaka is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Miami.

“Regis students in the Class of 2023 value diversity,” Ubaka said in a statement. “They are committed to service and have learned how to lead through innovative programs so they are prepared to take on any challenge. I’m excited to highlight their hard work and the promise of change they can bring to our communities.”

Regis College President Antoninette M. Hays, PhD, RN said, in a statement, “Amaka’s excellence in her field, service to the community, and welcoming personality is inspiring the next generation of leaders. We look forward to Amaka imparting words of wisdom upon our graduates as we celebrate their accomplishments at Commencement.”

The 93rd commencement ceremony will be held May 6 at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston’s Seaport District.

