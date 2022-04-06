BOSTON (WHDH) - 7’s Brandon Gunnoe sat down for a one-on-one interview with Dorchester native Mark Wahlberg who recently returned to his hometown to promote his new project, “Father Stu”.

Wahlberg brings a bit of humility to the movie that follows the real-life of Stuart Long — a foul-mouthed boxer dodging life’s punches on a journey to the priesthood.

The film is a story of redemption in which Stu tries to find his way after some tough breaks and several mistakes.

Gunnoe: You’ve talked openly in the past about your childhood and being on the wrong side of the law at times. Did that play into wanting to play this role?

Wahlberg: “Obviously Stu had a very troubled childhood as well. Those things, those difficulties and troubles led me to my faith. And of course, my faith led me to make this movie. So yeah, you could say that.”

Gunnoe: How did your own faith play into this? Wahlberg: “It was a big reason why I wanted to make the movie. I’ve been kind of looking for more important things to be doing. This kind of came to me and I realized, oh my God this is kind of the opportunity for me to do more of the bigger, more important work for God and start contributing a little bit more.”

“Father Stu” is a passion project for Wahlberg who was so committed he used his own money to help finance the film.

One project we might not see from him anytime soon — Ted 3.

Gunnoe: Ted 3, are we gonna have one?

Wahlberg: “I don’t think so.”

Gunnoe: No?

Wahlberg: “I wouldn’t say ‘no.’ That’s a Seth McFarlane question.”

Gunnoe: Fair enough.

Wahlberg: After the second one, do we deserve a third one?”

When his Ted co-star Tom Brady retired, Wahlberg said he had some words with the quarterback.

Gunnoe: What did you text Tom Brady when he retired and unretired? Wahlberg: “When he came back it was like, ‘What took so long?’ You know? I didn’t think he was going anywhere.”

Gunnoe: Which Boston team is going to win the next championship?

Wahlberg: “It’s gonna be the Celtics or the or the Bruins. Hopefully, it’s the Celtics this year.”

Gunnoe: You feel good about them right now?

Wahlberg: “They’re pretty darn good.”

Though Hollywood has become his home now, the Dorchester native said there are still many ways that Boston is best.

Gunnoe: Is there a food that you have to have when you come to Boston?

Wahlberg: “A piece of haddock, some clam chowder, I’m that guy. Or – if I can get to Dorchester, I’m going to the sub shop. I’ll get a chicken cutlet sub –probably get a steak and cheese.”

Wahlberg certainly makes his mark in his portrayal of Stuart Long. He was actually eating 11,000 calories a day at one point to pack on 30 pounds for this role.

Fans can see his transformation when “Father Stu” comes out in theaters on April 13.

