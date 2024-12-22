BOSTON (WHDH) - 7’s Jadiann Thompson and Jeremy Reiner were recently on-hand to perform alongside the Boston Pops during the orchestra’s annual “Holiday Pops” series.

Taking the stage on Saturday, the anchor and chief meteorologist recited “The Night Before Christmas” as part of the show.

The orchestra led by Keith Lockhart will be performing renditions of classic Christmas carols and songs throughout the month, performing all the way to Christmas Eve.

More information on the Holiday Pops can be found here.

