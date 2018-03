7’s Kris Anderson read to a first grade classroom in Tewksbury in honor of Read Across America.

Anderson visited Mrs. Eno’s class at Heath Brook Elementary School, where he read “Almost Everybody Farts” by Marty Kelley.

He said the students loved the funny book.

It's #ReadAcrossAmericaDay celebrating #DrSeuss. Thanks to Mrs. Enos and her 1st grade class at Heath Brook Elementary in Tewksbury for inviting me to come and be a guest reader. And this was the fun book they picked. #7News #Read pic.twitter.com/oALChuOU0P — Kris Anderson (@KrisAndersonTV) March 2, 2018

