NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - 7’s Rob Way read to students at his former elementary school Monday for National Read Across America Day.

He sat down with a second grade class at Saint Catherine of Siena in Norwood to read “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss.

Way also answered questions about what it’s like to be a reporter, and the children learned about the news camera.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)