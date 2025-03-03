NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - 7’s Rob Way read to students at his former elementary school Monday for National Read Across America Day.

He sat down with a second grade class at Saint Catherine of Siena in Norwood to read “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss.

Way also answered questions about what it’s like to be a reporter, and the children learned about the news camera.

