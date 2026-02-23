SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Powerful wind gusts are knocking out power to residents across Massachusetts on Monday, including in Cape Cod, where 7’s Steve Cooper is monitoring conditions.

The wind was whipping around 5 a.m. as heavy, wet snow was falling in Sandwich.

In addition to the gusting winds, residents in coastal communities were also preparing for the potential for up to 3 feet of flooding at high tide.

