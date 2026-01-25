ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A light snow is piling up in Andover, where 7’s Steve Cooper is keeping an eye on road conditions and snowfall amounts.

As of 4 p.m., between 5 and 6 inches of snow had already fallen in the Merrimack Valley.

On nearby Interstate 93, crews could be seen clearing the road off the highway.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates on the storm.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)