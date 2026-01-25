ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A light snow is piling up in Andover, where 7’s Steve Cooper is keeping an eye on road conditions and snowfall amounts.

As of 4 p.m., between 5 and 6 inches of snow had already fallen in the Merrimack Valley.

On nearby Interstate 93, crews could be seen clearing the road off the highway.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates on the storm.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox