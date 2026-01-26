NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - 7’s Steve Cooper is in Newburyport Monday morning, where road crews were working to remove the 20 inches of snow that was already on the ground.

Another 2-4 inches is expected to fall in the community before the storm moves out Monday afternoon.

Residents could be seen starting the snow removal process on sidewalks and driveways.

