A death investigation is underway after the possible remains of an infant were found outside a Revere apartment building, state and local officials said Tuesday night.

State police said Revere police patrols responded around 6:23 p.m. to a building on Dolphin Avenue after officials said a man found the remains.

7NEWS sources said the infant was found in a bag near a trash barrel. Sources also said it was unclear whether the child was a boy or a girl.

The scene was roped off as of around 9 p.m. after officials said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will take custody of the possible remains for “further forensic examination.”

One resident living close to the area where the baby was found said investigators spoke to her, asking whether she had any cameras on her property.

“It’s scary,” the resident, Nicole Weinstein, said of the situation. “It’s awful. The world today is bad.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.