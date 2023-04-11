REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway after the possible remains of an infant were found outside a Revere apartment building, state police said Tuesday night.

State police said Revere police patrols responded around 6:20 p.m. to a building on Dolphin Avenue after officials said a man found the possible remains.

7NEWS sources said an infant’s remains were found in a bag near a trash and recycling area. Sources also said it was unclear whether the child was a boy or a girl.

7NEWS later spoke with a man who said he found the body. He said he was outside with his own small children when he found trash bags on the ground. He said he went to put the bags in containers, saying he picked up one bag.

“When I lifted it up, I saw the other bag with the thing,” he said. “I opened the bag and I see the arm and the hand and the fingers and then I called 911.”

The scene was taped off as investigators took photographs and looked for evidence.

The medical examiner arrived late Tuesday night and removed the body.

One resident living close to the area where the baby was found said investigators spoke to her earlier, asking whether she had any cameras on her property.

“It’s scary,” the resident, Nicole Weinstein, said of the situation. “It’s awful. The world today is bad.”

“It’s tragic,” area resident Ron Mercurio separately said. “I can’t even wrap my head around it.”

No additional information has been released.

